Trump To UN: America Will Not Be ‘Taken Advantage Of’ On The World Stage

United States President Donald Trump prepares to speak during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/AP
By Published September 19, 2017 10:39 am

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday with a message that championed the sovereignty of individual nation states and emphasized his commitment to U.S. voters to keep “America First.”

As President of the United States, I will always put America first,” he said. “Just like you, as the leaders of your countries, will always and should always put your countries first.”

Trump declared that “the nation state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition,” and said the success of the global community depends on a coalition of such states that embrace their own sovereignty.

In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch,” he said.

But the President asserted that the United States would not be “taken advantage of” on the world stage.

“The United States will forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies,” he said. “But we can no longer be taken advantage of, or enter into a one-sided deal where the United States gets nothing in return.”

“As long as I hold this office, I will defend America’s interests above all else,” he continued. “But in fulfilling our obligations to our own nations, we also realize that each and everyone’s interest to seek the future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
