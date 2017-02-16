Trump Tells Black Reporter April Ryan To 'Set Up' Meeting With CBC For Him

President Donald Trump asked a black reporter on Thursday if she was "friends" with the Congressional Black Caucus and told her to "set up a meeting" if she wants him to speak to them.

"We're going to do a lot of work on the inner cities. I have great people lined up to help with the inner cities," he said during a press conference.

"When you say the inner cities, are you going to include the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus), Mr. President, in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda—" American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan asked.

"Am I going to include who?" Trump interrupted.

"Are you going to include the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus—" Ryan said.

"Well, I would. I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting?" Trump said, speaking over her. "Do you want to set up the meeting?"

"No, no, no, I'm just a reporter," Ryan said.

"Are they friends of yours? No, go ahead," Trump continued. "Set up the meeting."

"I know some of them, but I'm sure—" Ryan began.

"Let's go," Trump said. "Set up a meeting."

"I am a journalist not a convener!" Ryan tweeted after the press conference. "But thank you for answering my questions."

"We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back," the CBC later tweeted at Trump. "Sad!"