ABC News: Trump Wants To Name Tax Bill ‘The Cut Cut Cut Act’

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published November 1, 2017 1:21 pm

As GOP leaders in the House have struggled to devise legislation to cut taxes that can win over a majority of their members, House Republicans have also apparently had some trouble naming the bill.

President Donald Trump has pushed to name the bill “The Cut Cut Cut Act,” an unnamed senior administration official told ABC News.

Politico Playbook later reported that Trump wants to name the bill “Cuts, Cuts, Cuts,” and that congressional leaders are not fans of that name.

House leaders initially tasked Trump with naming the bill, but both House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and House Ways and Means chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) have both pushed back against the bill name favored by Trump, according to ABC News. Despite this pushback, Trump still wants to name the legislation “The Cut Cut Cut Act,” per ABC News.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the bill still had not name, and the House Ways and Means Committee will have the final say over the bill name, the senior administration official and a congressional aide told ABC News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
ABC News: Trump Wants To Name Tax Bill 'The Cut Cut Cut Act'

