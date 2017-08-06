Trump Tweets Support For DOJ’s Leak Crackdown: ‘The Tougher The Better’

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his support for the Justice Department’s crackdown on leaks of intelligence information.

“After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action! For National Security, the tougher the better!” Trump tweeted.

After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action! For National Security, the tougher the better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Friday announced the Justice Department’s new strategy to combat criminal leaks. Sessions said he will be “reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” suggesting that he may use the court system to pressure journalists into revealing their sources.

“We respect the important role that the press plays and we’ll give them respect,” Sessions said, “but it is not unlimited.”