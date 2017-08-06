TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets Support For DOJ’s Leak Crackdown: ‘The Tougher The Better’

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 6, 2017 9:05 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his support for the Justice Department’s crackdown on leaks of intelligence information.

“After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action! For National Security, the tougher the better!” Trump tweeted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Friday announced the Justice Department’s new strategy to combat criminal leaks. Sessions said he will be “reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” suggesting that he may use the court system to pressure journalists into revealing their sources.

“We respect the important role that the press plays and we’ll give them respect,” Sessions said, “but it is not unlimited.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tweets Support For DOJ's Leak Crackdown: 'The Tougher The Better' 20 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted his support for the Justice Department's crackdown on...

Trump: McMaster And I Are Working ‘Very Well Together’ about 16 hours ago

President Donald Trump said late Friday that he and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster...

Fox Host Eric Bolling Suspended Pending Results Of Lewd Text Messages Probe about 17 hours ago

Fox New host Eric Bolling has been suspended while the network conducts an investigation into...

Report: Fox News Host Sent Unsolicited Lewd Text Messages To Colleagues about 22 hours ago

Longtime Fox News host Eric Bolling reportedly sent unsolicited text messages with photos of...

Russia’s Kislyak: Talks With Flynn ‘Absolutely Transparent’ about 23 hours ago

Former Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergei Kislyak, said his conversations with former White...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.