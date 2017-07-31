TPM Livewire

Trump Sums Up After Latest White House Staff Shake-Up: ‘A Great Day’

President Donald Trump poses for a photograph on West Wing Colonnade at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 31, 2017 6:42 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday appeared pleased with himself after his ouster of Anthony Scaramucci from his role as White House communications director after less than two weeks on the job.

Trump kicked off the week by removing Scaramucci after he spent just 10 (packed) days as White House communications director. The President wrapped up on Monday by tweeting, “A great day at the White House!”

Trump on Monday morning predicted that retired Gen. John Kelly, newly sworn in as new White House chief of staff, “will go down, in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the great ever.”

“We’re going to have a good time,” Trump said.

He reportedly ousted Scaramucci later the same day at Kelly’s request.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
