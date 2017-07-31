Trump Sums Up After Latest White House Staff Shake-Up: ‘A Great Day’

President Donald Trump on Monday appeared pleased with himself after his ouster of Anthony Scaramucci from his role as White House communications director after less than two weeks on the job.

Trump kicked off the week by removing Scaramucci after he spent just 10 (packed) days as White House communications director. The President wrapped up on Monday by tweeting, “A great day at the White House!”

A great day at the White House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Trump on Monday morning predicted that retired Gen. John Kelly, newly sworn in as new White House chief of staff, “will go down, in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the great ever.”

“We’re going to have a good time,” Trump said.

He reportedly ousted Scaramucci later the same day at Kelly’s request.