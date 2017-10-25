TPM Livewire

Trump Calls Clinton, DNC’s Funding Of Dossier A ‘Sad Commentary’ On Politics

PIN-IT
Small Russian flags are thrown by a protester as President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives on Capitol Hill to have lunch with Senate Republicans and push for his tax reform agenda, in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published October 25, 2017 1:46 pm

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that revelations that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee partly funded the creation of a research dossier against him “a very sad commentary on politics in this country.”

The dossier, parts of which have reportedly been corroborated by the intelligence community, was created by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele. He had been paid by Marc Elias, an attorney representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The work had previously been funded by Republican sources.

“Well, I think it’s very sad what they’ve done with this fake dossier,” Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One. “It was made up. And I understand they paid a tremendous amount of money. And Hillary Clinton always denied it. The Democrats always denied it.”

Trump alleged that “only because it’s going to come out in a court case, they said yes, they did it, they admitted it.”

“And they’re embarrassed by it,” he continued. “But I think it’s a disgrace. It’s just really — it’s a very sad commentary on politics in this country.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday evening called the Post’s reporting “the real Russia scandal,” and Trump quoted Fox News commentary on the Washington’s Post’s reporting early Wednesday.

Multiple sources told the Post it was “standard practice for political campaigns to use law firms to hire outside researchers to ensure their work is protected by attorney-client and work-product privileges.”

Later, Trump told the assembled reporters near his helicopter, referring to the continued investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, “This was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election.”

“They lost it by a lot,” he added later. “They didn’t know what to say, so they made up the whole Russia hoax. Now it’s turning out that the hoax has turned around and you look at what’s happened with Russia and you look at the uranium deal and you look at the fake dossier. So that’s all turned around.”

Trump also suggested he had a hunch about who was originally behind the dossier.

“Well, they say it began with the Republicans. I think I would know but I won’t say. It will be determined. It will be determined,” Trump said of the Republican originator of the research funding, adding: “It might have starred with the Republicans early on in the primaries. I think I would know but let’s find out who it is. I’m sure that will come out.”

“I have one name in mind,” he said. “It will probably be revealed.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Carson: People 'Looking' For Something To Criticize In Trump's Call To Widow about 3 hours ago

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on Wednesday said some people "were...

WaPo: Prison Corp. GEO Group Held Leadership Conference At Trump Doral about 3 hours ago

The private prison corporation GEO Group held its annual leadership conference at President Donald...

GOPer Leading Race To Replace Flake Says She's The Cure For 'Swampitis' about 5 hours ago

Former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward, so far the leading Republican candidate to replace...

Trump Brags About Intelligence: ‘Press Makes Me More Uncivil Than I Am’ about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump is very smart, OK? It’s the press than makes him seem “uncivil.”...

Trump Calls Clinton, DNC's Funding Of Dossier A 'Sad Commentary' On Politics about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that revelations that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.