Trump Plays Fireman As Donald Jr.’s Russia Scandal Engulfs White House

As his eldest son faces questions about his eagerness to accept aid from an alleged Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign, President Donald Trump asked on Monday, “Where’s the fire?”

President Trump hopped into a fire truck manufactured by a Wisconsin company as part of “Made in America” week, an event his administration announced to promote U.S. manufacturing.

“Where’s the fire? Where is it? Where’s the fire?” Trump said, mugging for the camera. “Put it out fast.”

Last time Trump hopped into a big-rig for a photo opportunity his administration was trying to corral support for its first bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which went down in flames.