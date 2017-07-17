TPM Livewire

Trump Plays Fireman As Donald Jr.’s Russia Scandal Engulfs White House

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, sits inside a cabin of a firetruck during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, Monday, July 17, 2017, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 17, 2017 4:03 pm

As his eldest son faces questions about his eagerness to accept aid from an alleged Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign, President Donald Trump asked on Monday, “Where’s the fire?”

President Trump hopped into a fire truck manufactured by a Wisconsin company as part of “Made in America” week, an event his administration announced to promote U.S. manufacturing.

“Where’s the fire? Where is it? Where’s the fire?” Trump said, mugging for the camera. “Put it out fast.”

Last time Trump hopped into a big-rig for a photo opportunity his administration was trying to corral support for its first bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which went down in flames.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Plays Fireman As Donald Jr.'s Russia Scandal Engulfs White House 12 seconds ago

As his eldest son faces questions about his eagerness to accept aid from an...

Spicer: Trump Stands With Attorney Who Threatened Stranger Over Email 32 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the White House stood behind...

WH: 'Nothing' In Don Jr.'s Russia Emails To Show It Wasn't About Adoption! 36 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday claimed there was no way for...

Kudlow: Republicans Are 'Wusses' For Keeping Some O'Care Taxes In Place about 2 hours ago

Informal Trump adviser and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow criticized Republicans’ latest Obamacare repeal bill...

London Mayor: I'm Not Sure UK Should 'Roll Out The Red Carpet' For Trump about 3 hours ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday said he isn't sure the United Kingdom should...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.