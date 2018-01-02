TPM Livewire

Trump Sides With Iranian Protesters: ‘The U.S. Is Watching!’

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published January 2, 2018 7:44 am

After six days of unrest in Iran that has left at least 20 people dead, President Donald Trump is siding with the protesters whom Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the “enemies of Iran.”

In tweets on Monday and Tuesday morning, Trump suggested it was “TIME FOR CHANGE” in Iran and applauded the protesters for “finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime.” In his tweets, Trump also criticized former President Barack Obama for the nuclear arms treaty struck with Iran during his presidency.

The protests began on Thursday in Mashhad over Iran’s economy and an uptick in the costs of food. It’s since expanded to several cities and demonstrators are beginning to aim their protest at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump has been a longtime, vocal critic of the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran. He has said the 2015 deal — which limits Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear arsenal in exchange for lifting sanctions against the country — the “worst deal ever negotiated” and said in October that he plans to “decertify,” but not pull out of the pact.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
