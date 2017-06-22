Trump: Senate GOP’s Bill To Repeal Obamacare Is ‘Going To Be Very Good’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is “going to be very good.”

Trump mentioned the bill during his prepared remarks at a meeting with CEOs and tech industry leaders, according to a White House pool report.

“We’ve had a thing called health care that is… percolating,” Trump said, before addressing reporters at the event.

“How do you like the health care, folks?” he asked.

“How do you like the health care?” NBC News’ Peter Alexander responded.

“It’s going to be very good,” Trump replied.

Alexander cited White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s assertion on Tuesday that Trump “clearly wants a bill that has heart in it.”

“Does it have enough heart?” Alexander asked.

“A little negotiation,” Trump replied, “but it’s going to be very good.”