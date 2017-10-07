Trump Called Schumer Friday To Talk Health Care

President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday to discuss a possible deal with Democrats on health care, but it does not appear that the two leaders came to any kind of agreement.

The call was first reported by Axios Friday night, and Trump and Schumer both confirmed the call Saturday morning. Trump said he wanted test the waters for a “great HealthCare bill.”

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Schumer said that Trump asked him about another attempt to repeal Obamacare but that he told the President that Democrats would not work with him on that.

.@SenSchumer on his call with Pres. Trump re: health care yesterday: pic.twitter.com/4Abf1NEBKK — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 7, 2017

This is not the first time Trump has tried to reach a deal with Democrats. He rankled Republicans in September when he agreed with Democrats on a bill linking a three-month government funding measure, a three-month debt limit hike, and hurricane aid. He also discussed a plan to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections with Democrats, but it’s not clear that Trump and Democrats will ultimately agree on the matter.