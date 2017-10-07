TPM Livewire

Trump Called Schumer Friday To Talk Health Care

PIN-IT
Vice President Mike Pence looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 7, 2017 9:46 am

President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday to discuss a possible deal with Democrats on health care, but it does not appear that the two leaders came to any kind of agreement.

The call was first reported by Axios Friday night, and Trump and Schumer both confirmed the call Saturday morning. Trump said he wanted test the waters for a “great HealthCare bill.”

Schumer said that Trump asked him about another attempt to repeal Obamacare but that he told the President that Democrats would not work with him on that.

This is not the first time Trump has tried to reach a deal with Democrats. He rankled Republicans in September when he agreed with Democrats on a bill linking a three-month government funding measure, a three-month debt limit hike, and hurricane aid. He also discussed a plan to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections with Democrats, but it’s not clear that Trump and Democrats will ultimately agree on the matter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Rails Against The Media In Angry Saturday Morning Tweetstorm about 4 hours ago

As is often the case on Saturday mornings, President Donald Trump woke up frustrated and...

Trump Called Schumer Friday To Talk Health Care about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday to discuss...

EPA Inspector General's Office Widens Probe Into Scott Pruitt's Travel about 21 hours ago

The Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general’s office said in a letter dated Thursday that it...

Report: August FBI Memo Called 'Black Identity Extremists' New Terror Threat about 23 hours ago

In August, the FBI’s counterterrorism division published a report warning law enforcement across the...

White House: World Will Have To 'Wait And See' About Trump Military Threat about 23 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday refused to clarify President Donald Trump’s vague...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.