Trump: ‘Steve Scalise Took A Bullet For All Of Us’

President Donald Trump on Friday said that Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is in critical condition after a gunman attacked a Republican congressional baseball team practice Wednesday, “took a bullet for all of us.”

Trump brought up Scalise — and the recently released captive of North Korea, American student Otto Wambier — during remarks in Miami on changes he planned to make on the United States’ Cuba policy.

“My dear friend Steve Scalise took a bullet for all of us,” Trump said. “And because of him and the tremendous pain and suffering he’s now enduring — and he’s having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought — our country will perhaps become closer, more unified — so important. So we all owe Steve a big, big thank you.”

“And let’s keep the Warmbier family and the Scalise family and all of the victims of the congressional shooting in our hearts and prayers,” Trump continued. “And it was quite a day, and our police officers were incredible, weren’t they? They did a great job. Thank you. And let us all pray for a future of peace, unity, and safety for all of our people. Thank you.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday night that Scalise’s doctors had said the majority whip “remains in critical condition but has shown improvement.” Politico reported Thursday that a lobbyist for Tyson Foods who was also shot Wednesday, Matt Mika, remains in critical condition and will require additional surgeries, his family said Thursday.