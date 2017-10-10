Trump Says He Still Has Confidence In Tillerson

After alluding in an Forbes interview that he thinks he has a higher IQ than his secretary of state, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t “believe in undercutting people.”

In an interview with Forbes that was published Tuesday, Trump said he thinks reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a “moron” this summer are “fake news,” but said if the reports are true “I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

When asked by reporters Tuesday if he still has confidence in Tillerson, Trump responded with a simple “yes.” MSNBC’s Kristen Welker then asked if he “undercut” Tillerson with his IQ comments.

“No, I didn’t undercut anybody. I don’t believe in undercutting people,” he said.

Trump and Tillerson were scheduled to have lunch with Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the White House Tuesday, after reports last week that Tillerson not only called Trump a “moron,” but also wanted to resign over the summer.

Both Tillerson and Trump have denied those reports.