Trump Says He Might Visit Texas Twice Amid Destruction By Harvey

President Donald Trump on Monday said he may make two visits to Texas amid recovery efforts and massive flooding and damage in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“We don’t know exactly which sections, we’ll be notifying you soon, but we’ll be traveling throughout certain parts and we may actually go back on Saturday,” Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. “Depending on where the storm goes, we may also go to Louisiana on Saturday.”

The White House on Sunday announced Trump would visit the state on Tuesday.

Trump said he has “great respect” for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and said “things are being handled really well.”

Asked about the magnitude of the storm and its effects, Trump said, “It’s the biggest ever. They’re saying it’s the biggest. It’s historic. It’s really like Texas, if you think about it.”