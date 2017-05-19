TPM Livewire

NYT: Trump Gloated To Russian Officials About Relief Of Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, in the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. At right is Russian Ambassador to USA Sergei Kislyak. President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump’s highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)
By Published May 19, 2017 3:14 pm

In a meeting with Russian officials one day after he abruptly fired James Comey, President Donald Trump expressed relief about being rid of the “real nut job” former FBI director, saying it took “great pressure” off him, according to a Friday report in the New York Times.

An unnamed American official read out a summary of the meeting to the Times.

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said, according to the document summarizing the meeting. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

“I’m not under investigation,” the President reportedly told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak in a May 10 meeting in the Oval Office.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not deny the accuracy of Trump’s quotes in a statement to the Times.

“By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in the statement. “The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.”

This latest damaging story was published shortly after Trump left for Saudi Arabia to kick off a nine-day international trip, his first as commander-in-chief.

Administration officials including Spicer, Vice President Mike Pence and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway initially argued that Comey’s dismissal had “nothing to do” with the FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, which includes looking into whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russian operatives.

The Kremlin took that tack as well, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling Comey’s dismissal an “internal affair” that “has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia.”

But Trump himself quickly trashed that narrative in an interview with NBC News. Though he has consistently called the Russia probe a “witch hunt,” he told anchor Lester Holt that it played into his decision to get rid of Comey.

“When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story,” the President admitted.

Comey’s sudden dismissal and reports that Trump asked the former FBI director to curb the bureau’s investigation into his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, prompted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint a special counsel this week to oversee the probe.

FBI Warned GOP Rep. In 2012 That Russian Spies Were Trying To Recruit Him

The FBI warned a Republican congressman sometimes referred to as "Putin's favorite" that Russian...

Report: Trump Told His Advisers He Favors Move To Sabotage Obamacare

President Donald Trump told advisers in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday that he favored...

WaPo: Current White House Official 'Under Scrutiny' In Federal Russia Probe

A current White House official is "under scrutiny" in the federal investigation into whether Trump...

Longtime Clinton Aide Shares Video Of Debate Prep For 'Unwanted Trump Hug'

Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines on Friday shared a video of himself almost violently...
