Trump Hits Congress Over Russia Sanctions Bill Day After Signing It

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning reiterated his displeasure with the Russia sanctions bill he signed on Wednesday, blaming Congress for an “all-time” low relationship with Russia in an angry tweet.

Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Trump signed the bill, which imposes new sanctions on Russia, North Korea, and Iran, on Wednesday. He accompanied his signature with two statements bashing the legislation, but Congress passed the bills with veto-proof majorities, forcing Trump’s hand on the matter.

In the statements, he said that the bill was “seriously flawed” since it limits the president’s powers — the bill limits the president’s ability to ease sanctions on Russia without approval from Congress.

“By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. The Framers of our Constitution put foreign affairs in the hands of the President. This bill will prove the wisdom of that choice,” Trump said in the statement.

Yet, he said he signed the bill “for the sake of national unity.”