Trump Records Robocall For GOP Candidate In Montana Special Election

President Donald Trump speaks during a town hall with business leaders in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published May 24, 2017 2:45 pm

With voters less than a day away from heading to the polls for a special election to fill an open U.S. House seat in Montana, President Donald Trump has recorded a robocall making a last-minute pitch for the Republican candidate.

“Hi, this is President Donald Trump, and I know what the people of Montana really want and really care about: lower taxes, good paying jobs, secure borders — and we’ve done a great job on those borders — and protecting your God-given right to bear arms, your Second Amendment,” he says in a recording of the robocall obtained by CNN. “If you don’t vote tomorrow, the liberal Democrats running for Congress will decimate and dismantle all that we’ve done.”

Trump then urges voters to support Republican candidate Greg Gianforte in the call, which was paid for by the Republican National Committee.

Trump’s robocall comes as Republicans fret that the race is closer than it should be, according to a Politico report published Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence also recorded a call supporting Gianforte this week.

Gianforte faces off against Democrat Rob Quist on Thursday.

Montana’s at-large congressional seat hasn’t been held by a Democrat in over 20 years. But Given Trump’s lack of popularity, Democrats are looking to this spring’s special elections to score some wins, including the special election in Montana. The House race there has drawn a lot of money from both sides, flooding Montanans’ televisions with political ads.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) traveled to Montana to campaign for Quist over the weekend, and Quist has recently focused on criticizing Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Democrats have put substantial resources into the race to boost Quist, but Republican outside groups have outspent Democrats in the special election. Republican outside groups have spent about $7 million on ads for the race, where Democrats have spent about $3 million on ads in Montana, per Politico.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
