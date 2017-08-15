TPM Livewire

Trump Retweets Alt-Right ‘Pizzagate’ Promoter After Condemning Hate Groups

Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published August 15, 2017 7:22 am

A few hours after he delivered a statement condemning hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, President Donald Trump retweeted a post by Jack Posobiec, an alt-right linked activist who promoted the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

Posobiec promoted the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which culminated in a man bringing a gun into a Washington, D.C. restaurant. Recently, Posobiec was angered by the Anti-Defamation League’s decision to list him as a member of the “alt lite,” which the group described as a “loosely-connected movement whose adherents generally shun white supremacist thinking, but who are in step with the alt right in their hatred of feminists and immigrants, among others.”

In response, Posobiec posted a video from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial saying, “It would be wise of the ADL to remember the history of what happened the last time people started going around making lists of undesirables.”

Following intense criticism for his initial response to the attack in Charlottesville that failed to condemn white nationalists, Trump on Monday gave remarks calling out those hate groups. It took him two days to clarify his comments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Trump Retweets Alt-Right 'Pizzagate' Promoter After Condemning Hate Groups

