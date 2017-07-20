TPM Livewire

‘Pizzagate’ Promoter Responds To ADL’s Alt-Right List With Video From Auschwitz

Published July 20, 2017 3:21 pm

Jack Posobiec, a prominent alt-right activist and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories, on Thursday posted a video at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial in response to a list the Anti-Defamation League compiled associating him with the so-called “alt-right” movement.

“It would be wise of the ADL to remember the history of what happened the last time people started going around making lists of undesirables,” Posobiec said in the video posted on Twitter.

“To make those accusations on the hallowed ground of Auschwitz is offensive and twisted and, unfortunately, proves the point about our research,” an ADL spokesperson told TPM by email.

Posobiec, who describes himself on Twitter as a “filmmaker, and recovering political operative” and promoted the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, took exception to the ADL’s list associating him with the far-right movement.

The ADL described the so-called “alt-right” movement as “a segment of the white supremacist movement consisting of a loose network of racists and anti-Semites who reject mainstream conservatism in favor of politics that embrace implicit or explicit racist, anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideology.”

It listed Posobiec as a member of the “alt lite,” a “loosely-connected movement whose adherents generally shun white supremacist thinking, but who are in step with the alt right in their hatred of feminists and immigrants, among others.”

Posobiec railed against the list on Twitter, where he accused the ADL of “targeting Trump supporters with hate lists” and called the who’s-who a “death list.”

Josh Mandel, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, on Thursday accused the ADL of becoming a “partisan witchhunt group” by publishing the list and declared solidarity with Posobiec and Mike Cernovich, another Twitter troll included on the list.

Comparing those who disagree with him to Nazis is not a new tactic for Posobiec, who accused audience members at a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” starring a figure resembling President Donald Trump of making minister of propaganda for the Nazi regime Joseph Goebbels “proud.”

In May, Reuters reported that Posobiec received White House press credentials.

A Republican member of Congress apologized earlier in July for using the gas chambers at Auschwitz as a setting to promote the U.S. military.

This post has been updated.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
