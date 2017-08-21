TPM Livewire

Trump Says His Prayers Are With Navy Sailors After Initial Bungled Response

Sipa USA via AP
By Published August 21, 2017 6:57 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday night published a tweet saying that his thoughts and prayers are with U.S. Navy sailors after he bungled his response to reporters’ shouted questions about the collision of a Navy destroyer that left sailors injured and missing.

Ten sailors are missing after a Navy destroyer, the USS John McCain, collided with an oil tanker on Sunday.

When Trump arrived back in the Washington, D.C. area Sunday night, reporters shouted questions to him about the incident with the USS John McCain. It’s not clear what the President heard over the sound of Marine One.

“That’s too bad,” Trump replied to the reporters, appearing unaware of the collision.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer
