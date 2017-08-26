TPM Livewire

Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas

President Donald Trump boards Marine One with first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, en route to Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 26, 2017 10:00 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his encouragement to federal, state and local emergency teams mobilized to respond to Hurricane Harvey hours after the storm landed with heavy rain and wind in Texas.

Trump wrote the tweets from Camp David, where he is slated to receive “a teleconference briefing regarding Hurricane Harvey” at 11 a.m. ET, according to a White House schedule shared with reporters. His day was otherwise empty.

Trump’s message to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) came after Grassley warned Trump Friday morning: “dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina.”

Overnight, Trump tweeted video of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) praising the White House for being “fully engaged, very helpful, very concerned about the people of Texas.”

“Texas has received everything that we’ve asked for from the White House, and we’re very grateful for it, and we’re just working hard day and night to make sure that we take care of our fellow Texans,” Abbott concluded before the video cut off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas

