Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his encouragement to federal, state and local emergency teams mobilized to respond to Hurricane Harvey hours after the storm landed with heavy rain and wind in Texas.

Trump wrote the tweets from Camp David, where he is slated to receive “a teleconference briefing regarding Hurricane Harvey” at 11 a.m. ET, according to a White House schedule shared with reporters. His day was otherwise empty.

You are doing a great job – the world is watching! Be safe. https://t.co/PJLdxy3hD9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

.@ChuckGrassley – got your message loud and clear. We have fantastic people on the ground, got there long before #Harvey. So far, so good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Trump’s message to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) came after Grassley warned Trump Friday morning: “dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina.”

@realDonaldTrump #hurricane keep on top of hurricane Harvey dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 25, 2017

Overnight, Trump tweeted video of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) praising the White House for being “fully engaged, very helpful, very concerned about the people of Texas.”

“Texas has received everything that we’ve asked for from the White House, and we’re very grateful for it, and we’re just working hard day and night to make sure that we take care of our fellow Texans,” Abbott concluded before the video cut off.