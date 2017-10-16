TPM Livewire

Report: Trump Repeatedly Mocks Pence, Jokes VP Wants To ‘Hang’ LGBT People

Evan Vucci/AP
Published October 16, 2017

President Donald Trump apparently has a tendency to mock Vice President Mike Pence over his religious views and political stance against abortion and LGBT rights, according to a Sunday report in the New Yorker.

Trump once asked a group of people who had just met with Pence, “Did Mike make you pray?” according to a campaign aide who spoke with the New Yorker.

The President also is said to poke fun at Pence’s views on abortion and LGBT rights. When a legal scholar told Trump and Pence that states would likely legalize abortion themselves if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Trump told the Vice President, “You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway,” per the New Yorker.

When they started discussing LGBT rights, the New Yorker reported that Trump joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”

Trump ran an outsider’s campaign and is at odds with many of Pence’s socially conservative views. One of the President’s allies, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, told the New Yorker that he’s worried what kind of president Pence would be, noting his alignment with the conservative billionaire Koch brothers.

“I’m concerned he’d be a President that the Kochs would own,” Bannon said.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
