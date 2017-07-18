TPM Livewire

Trump Calls For Repeal And Delay Strategy After Senate Bill Stalls

President Donald Trump speaks during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 18, 2017 6:27 am

After two more Republican senators on Monday night came out against the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, solidifying the legislation’s demise, President Donald Trump called for Congress to pass a clean repeal of Obamacare and come up with a replacement with Democrats later.

Trump also endorsed that strategy after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delayed consideration of the Senate bill at the end of June when it failed to earn enough support to proceed.

McConnell announced late Monday night that he will try to bring the House repeal bill to the floor and allow Senators to vote on an amendment repealing Obamacare with a two-year delay.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
