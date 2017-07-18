Trump Calls For Repeal And Delay Strategy After Senate Bill Stalls

After two more Republican senators on Monday night came out against the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, solidifying the legislation’s demise, President Donald Trump called for Congress to pass a clean repeal of Obamacare and come up with a replacement with Democrats later.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Trump also endorsed that strategy after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delayed consideration of the Senate bill at the end of June when it failed to earn enough support to proceed.

McConnell announced late Monday night that he will try to bring the House repeal bill to the floor and allow Senators to vote on an amendment repealing Obamacare with a two-year delay.