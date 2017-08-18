TPM Livewire

Trump Is Reportedly Going To Fire Steve Bannon … At Some Point

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 18, 2017 12:58 pm

President Donald Trump has told aides that he is preparing to fire Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as rumors swirl that the top staffer’s time at the White House is running out, the New York Times reported Friday afternoon.

Trump and his staff were still deliberating when and how Bannon would be fired, per the Times.

Minutes before the Times published its piece, the Drudge Report also telegraphed that Bannon was on his way out:

The news of Trump’s plans to force Bannon out comes after rumors swirled all week that his time in the Trump administration could soon come to an end.

The American Prospect published an interview with Bannon earlier this week in which he declared that the U.S. is in an “economic war” with China, bragged that he would oust officials from the State and Defense Departments who disagreed with him and dismissed white nationalists as a “fringe” part of the Republican Party.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
