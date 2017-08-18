Trump Is Reportedly Going To Fire Steve Bannon … At Some Point

President Donald Trump has told aides that he is preparing to fire Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as rumors swirl that the top staffer’s time at the White House is running out, the New York Times reported Friday afternoon.

Trump and his staff were still deliberating when and how Bannon would be fired, per the Times.

Minutes before the Times published its piece, the Drudge Report also telegraphed that Bannon was on his way out:

Bannon had one hell of a run… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) August 18, 2017

The news of Trump’s plans to force Bannon out comes after rumors swirled all week that his time in the Trump administration could soon come to an end.

The American Prospect published an interview with Bannon earlier this week in which he declared that the U.S. is in an “economic war” with China, bragged that he would oust officials from the State and Defense Departments who disagreed with him and dismissed white nationalists as a “fringe” part of the Republican Party.