Trump: ‘We’re Prepared For Anything’ When It Comes To North Korea

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 22, 2017 11:08 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday struck an ominous tone with his remarks on North Korea, saying the United States is “prepared for anything” but that it would be “nice not to do that.”

“We’re prepared for anything. We are so prepared like you wouldn’t believe,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

“You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are if we need to be,” he added. “Would it be nice not to do that? The answer is yes. Will that happen? Who knows.”

The White House last week said Trump will ask U.S. allies to put pressure on North Korea regarding its nuclear program when he travels to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
