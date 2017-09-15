Trump Reportedly Bored By McConnell, Prefers Yukking It Up With Democrats

President Donald Trump has irked conservatives recently as he’s held meetings with Democratic leaders on the debt ceiling and immigration and touted his attempts to work across the aisle. He has reportedly done so in part because he doesn’t enjoy chatting with the Republican leaders in Congress.

Trump has complained to staff that he has had trouble establishing a relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and to a lesser extent House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Politico reported Thursday night.

However, Trump has an easier time chatting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), people familiar with the recent meetings told Politico.

During the heat of the health care debate in the Senate over the summer, Trump would try to begin phone calls with McConnell with mindless chitchat, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in September. Frustrated with Trump’s inability to stay on topic, McConnell simply stopped responding to Trump’s chatter on one call, per the Wall Street Journal.

Schumer has indicated that he and Trump get along swimmingly. In comments caught on a hot mic, Schumer said that he believes Trump likes him and Pelosi.

