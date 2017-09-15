TPM Livewire

Trump Reportedly Bored By McConnell, Prefers Yukking It Up With Democrats

PIN-IT
Vice President Mike Pence looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 15, 2017 10:25 am

President Donald Trump has irked conservatives recently as he’s held meetings with Democratic leaders on the debt ceiling and immigration and touted his attempts to work across the aisle. He has reportedly done so in part because he doesn’t enjoy chatting with the Republican leaders in Congress.

Trump has complained to staff that he has had trouble establishing a relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and to a lesser extent House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Politico reported Thursday night.

However, Trump has an easier time chatting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), people familiar with the recent meetings told Politico.

During the heat of the health care debate in the Senate over the summer, Trump would try to begin phone calls with McConnell with mindless chitchat, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in September. Frustrated with Trump’s inability to stay on topic, McConnell simply stopped responding to Trump’s chatter on one call, per the Wall Street Journal.

Schumer has indicated that he and Trump get along swimmingly. In comments caught on a hot mic, Schumer said that he believes Trump likes him and Pelosi.

Read Politico’s full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Reportedly Bored By McConnell, Prefers Yukking It Up With Democrats 13 seconds ago

President Donald Trump has irked conservatives recently as he's held meetings with Democratic leaders on the...

Manafort Spox Appearing In Front Of Mueller Grand Jury Today 26 minutes ago

A spokesperson for Paul Manafort was spotted by CNN Friday heading for the grand jury...

Report: Paul Ryan To Convene Ad Hoc DACA Working Group Of GOP Legislators 39 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will convene an ad hoc working group of congressional Republicans...

Pelosi During Sit-Down With Trump: ‘Do Women Get To Talk Around Here?’ 48 minutes ago

During a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss a deal on DACA...

Mnuchin: I Requested Government Plane For 'National Security' Reasons about 2 hours ago

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday acknowledged that he did initially request a government...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.