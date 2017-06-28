TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘We Could Have A Big Surprise’ When It Comes To GOP Health Care Bill

President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 28, 2017 2:35 pm

President Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted a “great, great surprise” with regard to the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“Just to do a little official business, health care is working along very well,” Trump said during a meet and greet with the Chicago Cubs in the White House. “We could have a big surprise with a great health care package. So now they’re happy,” he added in an aside to the team, gesturing at the reporters.

“What do you mean by big surprise, sir?” one reporter called.

“I said you’re going to have a great, great surprise. It’s going to be great,” Trump said.

He did not offer any further details, and joked about taking his meeting with the team behind closed doors.

“Does anybody want to see the Oval Office? We’ll leave them behind,” Trump said, waving at the reporters gathered for the photo opportunity.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday announced that the Senate will not vote on its health care proposal until after the July 4 recess, instead of by the end of the week, as McConnell reportedly wanted.

