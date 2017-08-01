TPM Livewire

Trump Praises WSJ For Doing ‘Good Job’ With Editorial On ‘Good Boy’ Kushner

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of of President-elect Donald Trump walks from Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in New York. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 1, 2017 6:58 pm

In a chummy interview with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker, President Donald Trump praised the paper for publishing an editorial praising his son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to a transcript published Tuesday by Politico.

The President and his daughter Ivanka Trump, also a senior White House adviser, praised an editorial the Wall Street Journal board published the day before the interview praising Kushner as “a disclosure example,” according to Politico.

“Very nice,” the first daughter said.

“Oh, good,” Baker replied. “My colleagues write those.”

“You did a good job,” the President said, and added of Kushner, who is 36 years old, “He’s a good — he’s a good boy.”

A Wall Street Journal spokesperson told Politico that the paper has a “longstanding tradition of total separation between News and Opinion,” and cited Baker’s comment about his colleagues.

Trump and Baker spoke in the Oval Office in July. The Wall Street Journal’s deputy editor-in-chief Matt Murray warned employees against leaking the transcript, which Politico published in full on Tuesday.

