Reports: Trump Physically Mocks McCain And McConnell In Private

By Published September 27, 2017 11:12 am

During a private dinner with conservative activists at the White House this week, President Donald Trump complained about his fellow Republicans in the Senate, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “weak” and physically mocking him and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Imitating McCain’s thumbs-down gesture, which he used to indicate his no vote in the last Obamacare repeal vote in July, Trump reportedly mocked the gesticulation at the dinner, complete with a facial expression. He called McCain “disgraceful” for his decision on health care, Politico and Axios reported.

At the private dinner he also called McConnell “weak” for his failure to repeal Obamacare and for not changing the Senate filibuster rule that would only require 51 votes to pass bills.

Trump also physically mocked McConnell, according to Axios, which reported Trump mimicked McConnell’s posture by slumping his shoulders and having a lethargic demeanor.

While Trump hasn’t refrained from publicly shaming McCain or McConnell in the past, he dialed back on his criticism of the Senate majority leader after the two had a meeting a few weeks ago.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
