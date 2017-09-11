TPM Livewire

Despite Pledge, Trump’s Biz Is Working With Chinese Gov’t-Owned Company

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 11, 2017 10:25 am

A construction company owned by the Chinese government has been hired to work on the Trump’s new golf club in Dubai, McClatchy reported on Monday.

The Trump Organization’s partner on the project, DAMAC Properties, hired the Middle East subsidiary of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation despite President Donald Trump’s pledge upon taking office that his family business would not enter into any new contracts with a foreign government.

It is not clear from DAMAC Properties’ announcement exactly when China State Construction Engineering Corporation was awarded the contract. The statement from the company indicates that the contract was awarded in January or February 2017.

A Trump Organization official told McClatchy that the Trumps licensed their name to DAMAC properties to build the golf club, which they will manage it. The official said that DAMAC Properties chose China State Construction Engineering Corporation to “undertake some infrastructure work and to build one of their hospitality developments,” and that the residential development the Chinese company is working on is separate from the golf club.

Trump had also pledged that his businesses would refrain from starting any new deals with foreign companies. However, in February the Trump Organization re-engaged in a deal in the Dominican Republic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dems Ask DHS Watchdog To Probe Cost Of Securing Trump Properties 30 minutes ago

Several Democratic lawmakers have asked the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to look...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Deliver Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an 0n-camera press...

Report: Top White House Aides To Meet With Senate Republicans On Budget about 1 hours ago

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, who leads the White House’s National Economic Council, are...

Pope Francis Hopes Trump Rethinks His Decision To End DACA Program about 5 hours ago

Pope Francis would like to see President Donald Trump rethink his decision to end...

Reports: Sessions Wants NSC Staff To Undergo Polygraph Test To Find Leakers about 5 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions proposed putting National Security Council staffers through a lie detector...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.