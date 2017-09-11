Despite Pledge, Trump’s Biz Is Working With Chinese Gov’t-Owned Company

A construction company owned by the Chinese government has been hired to work on the Trump’s new golf club in Dubai, McClatchy reported on Monday.

The Trump Organization’s partner on the project, DAMAC Properties, hired the Middle East subsidiary of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation despite President Donald Trump’s pledge upon taking office that his family business would not enter into any new contracts with a foreign government.

It is not clear from DAMAC Properties’ announcement exactly when China State Construction Engineering Corporation was awarded the contract. The statement from the company indicates that the contract was awarded in January or February 2017.

A Trump Organization official told McClatchy that the Trumps licensed their name to DAMAC properties to build the golf club, which they will manage it. The official said that DAMAC Properties chose China State Construction Engineering Corporation to “undertake some infrastructure work and to build one of their hospitality developments,” and that the residential development the Chinese company is working on is separate from the golf club.

Trump had also pledged that his businesses would refrain from starting any new deals with foreign companies. However, in February the Trump Organization re-engaged in a deal in the Dominican Republic.