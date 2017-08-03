Trump Org Says Secret Service Is No Longer Leasing Space In Trump Tower

The Secret Service is no longer leasing space in President Donald Trump’s eponymous tower in Manhattan, according to the Trump Organization.

The Washington Post reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, that the Secret Service left its Midtown digs in Trump Tower after a dispute over the terms of its lease, in particular the price and “other conditions.”

Since then, according to the report, the Secret Service relocated its command post to a trailer on the sidewalk below.

“After much consideration, it was mutually determined that it would be more cost effective and logistically practical for the Secret Service to lease space elsewhere,” Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller confirmed to the Washington Post in an email.

Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan told the Washington Post “there has been no impact to the security plan developed by the Secret Service,” which is looking “to obtain permanent work space in an appropriate location.”

Reached by email, General Services Administration spokeswoman Pamela Dixon told TPM that the agency, which handles government leases, “does not comment on projects in active procurement.”