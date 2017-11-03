Trump: Don’t Worry About Vacant Posts, ‘I’m The Only One That Matters’

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t lose sleep over the criticism he’s received for vacant posts in his administration, especially within the State Department, because people know he’s “the only one that matters.”

Appearing on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham’s new show Thursday night, Trump said the plethora of open positions won’t impact his “vision” for the administration, suggesting that his goal for the White House is to save money.

“My vision is my vision,” he said. “It’s called cost saving. There is nothing wrong with cost saving. I am a business person. I tell my people when you don’t need to fill spots, don’t fill them.”

But have no fear, “the one that matters is me,” he said.

“I am the only one that matters,” he said.