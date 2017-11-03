TPM Livewire

Trump: Don’t Worry About Vacant Posts, ‘I’m The Only One That Matters’

PIN-IT
Alex Edelman/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published November 3, 2017 8:00 am

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t lose sleep over the criticism he’s received for vacant posts in his administration, especially within the State Department, because people know he’s “the only one that matters.”

Appearing on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham’s new show Thursday night, Trump said the plethora of open positions won’t impact his “vision” for the administration, suggesting that his goal for the White House is to save money.

“My vision is my vision,” he said. “It’s called cost saving. There is nothing wrong with cost saving. I am a business person. I tell my people when you don’t need to fill spots, don’t fill them.”

But have no fear, “the one that matters is me,” he said.

“I am the only one that matters,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Don’t Worry About Vacant Posts, ‘I’m The Only One That Matters’ 10 seconds ago

President Donald Trump said he doesn't lose sleep over the criticism he’s received for...

Carter Page Says He Told Jeff Sessions He Was Traveling To Russia In July 2016 4 minutes ago

After testifying to the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Thursday, former Trump...

Trump Laments He Can't Order DOJ To Investigate Hillary Clinton 41 minutes ago

President Donald Trump vented about the wall between the White House and the Justice...

Report: White House Had No Idea Clovis Testified Before Mueller's Grand Jury about 13 hours ago

The White House had no idea that Sam Clovis testified before the grand jury in...

CNN: Kushner Gave Mueller Documents From Campaign, Transition about 13 hours ago

President Donald Trump's son-in-law White House adviser Jared Kushner recently gave documents from the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.