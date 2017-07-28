TPM Livewire

Trump On O’Care Repeal Failure: ‘It’s Going To Be Fine’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport to deliver a speech on the street gang MS-13, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 28, 2017 2:50 pm

After suggesting that the Senate should nuke its rules in order to get an Obamacare repeal bill passed, President Donald Trump signaled that he isn’t too worried about the effort to dismantle his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement.

“It’s going to be fine,” Trump said told reporters as he stepped off Air Force One for an event in Long Island, New York Friday afternoon.

During a speech that was supposed to be centered on the administration’s efforts to wipe out the MS-13 gang, Trump couldn’t help but attack Congress for its failure to repeal Obamacare, and he patted himself on the back for being “right” about the law.

“They should have approved health care last night, but you can’t have everything. Boy, oh boy. They’ve been working on that one for seven years. Can you believe that?” he said. “The swamp. But, we’ll get it done. We’re going to get it done. You know, I said from the beginning, ‘let Obamacare implode and then do it.’ I turned out to be right. Let Obamacare implode.”

The President has gone back and forth on how to deal with Obamacare in the past several months, from urging Congress to come up with a replacement plan that wasn’t so “mean,” to telling senators they should just repeal Obamacare and replace it later, to tweets last night in which he said it’s better to just “let Obamacare implode, then deal.”

The repeal bill failed Friday after Republican Sens. John McCain (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R- AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) joined with the Democrats to block the plan that only required a simple majority in order to pass.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump On O'Care Repeal Failure: 'It's Going To Be Fine' 7 seconds ago

After suggesting that the Senate should nuke its rules in order to get an...

Gorka Touts Transgender Soldier Ban, Slams 'Obama-Era Social Engineering' about 1 hours ago

White House aide Sebastian Gorka said Thursday that President Donald Trump had announced his...

McCain: Repeal Failure Is Chance To ‘Start Fresh,’ 'Trust Each Other' about 2 hours ago

After delivering the decisive vote that effectively killed the skinny Obamacare repeal bill in...

After Senate Repeal Fails, Obama 'Still Believes' Congress Can Build On O'Care about 3 hours ago

After Senate Republicans suffered a major setback when their bill to repeal Obamacare failed early...

'Fox And Friends' Hosts Are Upset Dems Took Selfies After O'Care Repeal Failed about 4 hours ago

Following the defeat of the GOP’s "skinny" Obamacare repeal bill in the Senate early...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.