Trump On Comey: ‘No Collusion. No Obstruction. He’s A Leaker’

President Donald Trump on Friday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony the previous day: “No collusion. No obstruction. He’s a leaker.”

Trump was referring to the investigation into whether his associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign. Comey said only that Trump himself had not been under investigation. And many interpreted Comey’s description of Trump asking him to “let this go,” referring to the federal investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as the building blocks of a obstruction of justice case.

Comey, Trump said at a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, “confirmed a lot of what I said. And some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”