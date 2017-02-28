TPM Livewire
Trump Says Obama And His Loyalists Behind Town Hall Protests, Leaks
AP Photo / Evan Vucci
"I think he is behind it. I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is," Trump replied. “I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it."
Trump then suggested that Obama's "group" is behind the leaks he has been railing against.
"And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they’re bad in terms of national security," Trump told "Fox and Friends." "But I also understand that’s politics, and in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.”
Watch the clip via CNN: