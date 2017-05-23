TPM Livewire

Trump’s Note At Israeli Holocaust Memorial: ‘So Amazing’

U.S. President Donald Trump signs the guest book at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, May 23, 2017. He is joined by his wife Melania, Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev. POOL Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Gali Tibbon/POOL AFP
By Published May 23, 2017 11:25 am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it was “so amazing” to visit Israel’s national Holocaust memorial with all of his friends.

“It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends — so amazing and will never forget!” Trump wrote in the guest book at Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial.

During his visit, Trump lit an eternal flame and attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, according to a travel pool report. After signing the guest book, he spoke briefly, calling the Holocaust “history’s darkest hour.”

“It is our solemn duty to remember, to mourn, to grieve and to honor every single life that was so cruelly and viciously taken,” Trump said, per the pool report. “As long as we refuse to become bystanders to barbarity then we know that goodness, peace, and justice will ultimately prevail.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
