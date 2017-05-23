Trump’s Note At Israeli Holocaust Memorial: ‘So Amazing’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it was “so amazing” to visit Israel’s national Holocaust memorial with all of his friends.

“It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends — so amazing and will never forget!” Trump wrote in the guest book at Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial.

During his visit, Trump lit an eternal flame and attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, according to a travel pool report. After signing the guest book, he spoke briefly, calling the Holocaust “history’s darkest hour.”

“It is our solemn duty to remember, to mourn, to grieve and to honor every single life that was so cruelly and viciously taken,” Trump said, per the pool report. “As long as we refuse to become bystanders to barbarity then we know that goodness, peace, and justice will ultimately prevail.”