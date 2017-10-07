Trump Says He’s Not Surprised About Harvey Weinstein Allegations

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has known movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for years and that he is not surprised about the sexual harassment allegations made against Weinstein this week.

“I’m not at all surprised to see it,” Trump told White House reporters about the allegations against Weinstein, per the White House pool report.

Trump’s comments on Weinstein came on the one-year anniversary of the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape that revealed Trump making lewd comments about grabbing women by the genitals.

Asked about the tape Saturday, Trump again dismissed it as “locker room” talk, as he did on the campaign trail last year.