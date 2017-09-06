TPM Livewire

Trump In North Dakota: ‘Believe Me, You’re Better Off’ Than Harvey-Hit Texas

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks at Andeavor Refinery to promote his tax overhaul plan, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Bismark, N.D. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 5:36 pm

President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured North Dakotans that they are “better off” than Texans caught in the massive destruction and flooding left by Hurricane Harvey.

“You witnessed the unyielding strength and resilience of the American spirit. You looked at that in Texas,” Trump said in a speech at a North Dakota oil refinery.

He touted his two visits to the hurricane-hit area before assuring North Dakotans that they were doing better than those recovering from historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding.

“I know you have a little bit of a drought. They had the opposite. Believe me, you’re better off,” Trump said. “You are better off. They had the absolute opposite.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump In North Dakota: 'Believe Me, You're Better Off' Than Harvey-Hit Texas 9 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured North Dakotans that they are "better off" than Texans caught in...

White House Names Charities Receiving Trumps' Hurricane Harvey Donations 36 minutes ago

The White House on Wednesday listed 12 organizations to which President Donald Trump and first...

WaPo: Political Ads Facebook Ran Amid Election Linked To Russian Firm 59 minutes ago

Facebook officials on Wednesday told congressional investigators that the company discovered it sold $100,000 worth...

Charges Dropped Against Reporter Who Tried To Ask Tom Price A Question about 2 hours ago

Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges against a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after trying...

Trump Lawyer: 'More Adults In The Room Will Be Better' When It Comes To POTUS about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump's special counsel Ty Cobb on Tuesday argued in a private email...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.