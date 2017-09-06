Trump In North Dakota: ‘Believe Me, You’re Better Off’ Than Harvey-Hit Texas

President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured North Dakotans that they are “better off” than Texans caught in the massive destruction and flooding left by Hurricane Harvey.

“You witnessed the unyielding strength and resilience of the American spirit. You looked at that in Texas,” Trump said in a speech at a North Dakota oil refinery.

He touted his two visits to the hurricane-hit area before assuring North Dakotans that they were doing better than those recovering from historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding.

“I know you have a little bit of a drought. They had the opposite. Believe me, you’re better off,” Trump said. “You are better off. They had the absolute opposite.”