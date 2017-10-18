Trump Claims He’s Done More In 9 Months ‘Than Any President In History’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that “they say” he’s done more during his first nine months in the Oval Office “than any President in history.”

Trump has struggled to achieve his legislative agenda, but conservatives, and Trump himself, point to the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court as a major accomplishment for the President.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at the Heritage Foundation’s President’s Club meeting, Trump apologized to the “lobbyists” in the crowd who may lose their jobs because of his efforts to “put more Americans back to work and more lobbyists out of work” by repealing the Environmental Protection Agency’s “so called Clean Power Plan.”

“(We) have ended finally the war on clean, beautiful coal. People are going back to work,” he said. “Over the last nine months we have removed job-killing regulations at a record pace. In fact, in nine months, we have done more, they say, than any President in history.”

It wasn’t clear who “they” are, but Trump claimed there was “more to come,” saying “regulatory reform” is part of his administration’s drive to “drain the swamp.”

“We have statutory guidelines we have to go by — a period of time, but there’s much more to come,” he said. “I believe in regulation but, it has to be limited to what we need. We want clean water, we want clean air. It has to be fair. We also want, by the way, jobs.”

Watch his full speech below:

