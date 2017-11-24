TPM Livewire

Trump Rages: NFL Commissioner Has ‘Lost Control’ Of Kneeling Players

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 24, 2017 9:06 am

President Donald Trump on Friday continued his grudge with the NFL over some players’ protests against racism and police brutality.

Retweeting his social media director, who had posted an article from Breitbart News about New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeling during the national anthem, Trump lamented that the protests went “without penalty.”

Trump’s language recalled that of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who said in October, referring to protesting players: “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” He later said “I was not referring to our players,” with the remark, calling it “a figure of speech.”

Also on Friday, the President wrote that he would speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East,” shortly before promoting one of his South Florida golf clubs, the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

The White House on Wednesday told a pool reporter to correct her report that White House staff expected a “low-key day.”

“While the White House communications staff expects the press pool to have a ‘low-key day,’ the President will NOT have a low-key day and has a full schedule of meetings and phone calls,” the pooler wrote, correcting herself.

An hour later, the President arrived at another of his South Florida courses, the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
