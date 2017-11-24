Trump Rages: NFL Commissioner Has ‘Lost Control’ Of Kneeling Players

President Donald Trump on Friday continued his grudge with the NFL over some players’ protests against racism and police brutality.

Retweeting his social media director, who had posted an article from Breitbart News about New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeling during the national anthem, Trump lamented that the protests went “without penalty.”

Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump’s language recalled that of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who said in October, referring to protesting players: “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” He later said “I was not referring to our players,” with the remark, calling it “a figure of speech.”

Also on Friday, the President wrote that he would speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East,” shortly before promoting one of his South Florida golf clubs, the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East. I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The White House on Wednesday told a pool reporter to correct her report that White House staff expected a “low-key day.”

“While the White House communications staff expects the press pool to have a ‘low-key day,’ the President will NOT have a low-key day and has a full schedule of meetings and phone calls,” the pooler wrote, correcting herself.

An hour later, the President arrived at another of his South Florida courses, the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.