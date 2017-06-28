Trump Lashes Out At NYT After Report On His Small Role In Senate Repeal Process

President Donald Trump fired an early-morning tweetstorm at the New York Times on Wednesday after the paper published a report explaining Trump’s lack of involvement in the Senate’s push to pass Obamacare repeal legislation.

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The New York Times reported Wednesday evening that Trump had not been heavily engaged in the Senate’s bill to replace Obamacare until Tuesday afternoon when he met with Republican senators at the White House. Senate Republican leaders pushed to work with Vice President Mike Pence over Trump, the Times reported.

The New York Times report also detailed an exchange Trump had with a senator at the Tuesday afternoon meeting. Trump seemed confused about the provisions of the Senate bill when a moderate senator complained about the legislation’s elimination of a tax on the wealthy, an aide who saw a readout of the meeting told the New York Times. Trump responded by saying that he plans to push for tax reform after health care, the aide told the Times.

After Trump accused the New York Times of publishing stories about him without checking the facts of the story with White House staff, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, one of the story’s authors, defended his reporting on Twitter.