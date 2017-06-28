TPM Livewire

Trump Lashes Out At NYT After Report On His Small Role In Senate Repeal Process

Evan Vucci/AP
Published June 28, 2017 7:45 am

President Donald Trump fired an early-morning tweetstorm at the New York Times on Wednesday after the paper published a report explaining Trump’s lack of involvement in the Senate’s push to pass Obamacare repeal legislation.

The New York Times reported Wednesday evening that Trump had not been heavily engaged in the Senate’s bill to replace Obamacare until Tuesday afternoon when he met with Republican senators at the White House. Senate Republican leaders pushed to work with Vice President Mike Pence over Trump, the Times reported.

The New York Times report also detailed an exchange Trump had with a senator at the Tuesday afternoon meeting. Trump seemed confused about the provisions of the Senate bill when a moderate senator complained about the legislation’s elimination of a tax on the wealthy, an aide who saw a readout of the meeting told the New York Times. Trump responded by saying that he plans to push for tax reform after health care, the aide told the Times.

After Trump accused the New York Times of publishing stories about him without checking the facts of the story with White House staff, New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, one of the story’s authors, defended his reporting on Twitter.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
