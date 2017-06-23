Trump Pokes Fun At VA Chief, Mouths ‘You’re Fired’ Catchphrase (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump poked a little fun at Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin at a bill signing Friday.

Trump, Shulkin and an audience of dozens had gathered in the East Room to sign into law the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, which aims to protect VA whistleblowers and make it easier to fire department employees.

Prior to his current position, Shulkin served as an under secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Obama administration from 2015-2017.

“I also want to express our appreciation for Secretary Shulkin, who is implementing the dramatic reform throughout the VA,” Trump said, before appearing to divert from his prepared remarks. “It’s got to be implemented. If it’s not properly implemented, it will never mean the same thing, but I have no doubt it will be properly implemented.”

“Right, David?” he continued, his voice dropping to laughter.

Shulkin could be heard responding affirmatively off-mic, standing on stage behind Trump’s right shoulder.

“Ah, it better be, David,” Trump continued, before making a hand motion and mouthing the “you’re fired!” catchphrase from his years hosting “The Apprentice.”

“Ah, we’ll never have to use those words,” he added. “We’ll never have to use those words on our David. We will never use those words on you. That’s for sure.”

Watch below: