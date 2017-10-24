TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘Most’ Republican Senators ‘Are Great People’

President Donald Trump waits outside the West Wing of the White House for the arrival of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 24, 2017 6:39 pm

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said “most” of the Republican Senate caucus are “great people” who support his presidency, after two Republican senators publicly criticized him.

“So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations!” Trump tweeted, referring to his policy lunch with Senate Republicans. “Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.”

Before Trump arrived at the U.S. Capitol for lunch, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) sharply criticized the President, who he said will be remembered for “the debasement of our nation.”

Corker said Trump is “not going to rise to the occasion as president,” said he “would not” back Trump for president again, said Trump has a “lack of desire to be competent,” and accused Trump of constantly telling “untruths.”

And after lunch, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced he will not run for re-election in a speech that centered around the degradation of political civility in the age of Trump.

“We must stop pretending that the conduct of some in our executive branch are normal,” Flake said. “We have fooled ourselves long enough that a pivot to governing is right around the corner, a return to civility and stability right behind it. We know better than that.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Trump: 'Most' Republican Senators 'Are Great People'

