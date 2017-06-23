TPM Livewire

WaPo: Trump Starts His Days On Russia Probe With Outside Legal Team

By Published June 23, 2017 9:55 am

President Donald Trump has started talking to his outside legal team in the morning before he begins work in the Oval Office to vent and discuss strategy regarding the Russia probes, the Washington Post reported Friday morning, citing three unnamed senior White House officials.

Trump calls his outside counsel “many mornings” around 6:30 a.m, according to the Washington Post. These calls occur before Trump typically goes on his early-morning Twitter tirades, during which he often sounds off on news stories about the Russia investigations.

Per the Post:

The calls — detailed by three senior White House officials — are part strategy consultation and part presidential venting session, during which Trump’s lawyers and public-relations gurus take turns reviewing the latest headlines with him. They also devise their plan for battling his avowed enemies: the special counsel leading the Russia investigation; the “fake news” media chronicling it; and, in some instances, the president’s own Justice Department overseeing the probe.

Trump’s advisers have encouraged him to make these morning calls in the hopes that he will then be able to focus on other issues afterward, but it’s not clear this has worked.

