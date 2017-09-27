TPM Livewire

Trump And Moore Already Kindling Friendship With Late-Night Phone Call

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore during his election party, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore won the Alabama Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating an appointed incumbent backed by President Donald Trump and allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published September 27, 2017 7:44 am

President Donald Trump’s loyalty to Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) was already dwindling on Friday when he made a campaign stop in Alabama to stump for the incumbent candidate ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary run-off election.

During the rally he questioned whether he’d made a “mistake” in supporting Strange and said if Strange lost the nomination, he would come back to campaign for his opponent.

After former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore clenched the Republican nomination Tuesday night for the race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat, Trump was quick to throw his weight behind the controversial conservative, tweeting his congratulations late Tuesday.

The two also reportedly talked on the phone sometime before 11:15 p.m.

Trump say’s he’s already a fan.

“Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Moore tweeted a photo of himself on the phone Tuesday night, confirming he was talking to the President.

“I look forward to working with the President to win in December!” he said.

The budding friendship comes after Trump spent months stumping for Strange, who was backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) and was appointed to Sessions’ seat by the state’s former governor.

When Moore was declared the winner of the Republican nomination, Trump reportedly deleted several tweets he’d posted encouraging people to vote for Strange.

Moore is known as a religious conservative who has a controversial past. He was twice kicked off of the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to remove a monument of the ten commandments from the court and refusing to recognize same-sex marriage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
