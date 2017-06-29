TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets Misleading Chart About Medicaid Spending Under Senate Bill

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published June 29, 2017 10:09 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night tweeted a chart showing that federal government spending on the Medicaid program will increase over time under the Senate’s draft bill to repeal Obamacare, but the chart is misleading since Medicaid spending would have grown at a faster rate under current law.

Medicaid spending will technically increase under the Senate bill, but with inflation, those dollars will not go as far over time. The Senate bill puts a cap on the federal government’s spending per Medicaid enrollee, and the Medicaid program will see a massive cut compared to spending under Obamacare.

A chart from Vox shows that by 2026, the federal government’s spending on Medicaid would be much lower under the Senate bill than it would be under current law.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
