Trump Tweets Misleading Chart About Medicaid Spending Under Senate Bill

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night tweeted a chart showing that federal government spending on the Medicaid program will increase over time under the Senate’s draft bill to repeal Obamacare, but the chart is misleading since Medicaid spending would have grown at a faster rate under current law.

Democrats purposely misstated Medicaid under new Senate bill – actually goes up. pic.twitter.com/necCt4K6UH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Medicaid spending will technically increase under the Senate bill, but with inflation, those dollars will not go as far over time. The Senate bill puts a cap on the federal government’s spending per Medicaid enrollee, and the Medicaid program will see a massive cut compared to spending under Obamacare.

A chart from Vox shows that by 2026, the federal government’s spending on Medicaid would be much lower under the Senate bill than it would be under current law.