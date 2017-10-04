Trump Repeats ‘Miracle’ Remark About Police Response To Las Vegas Shooting

After saying Tuesday morning that the Las Vegas shooting was “in many ways a miracle” due to the police response, Trump on Tuesday night echoed that comment, again calling the law enforcement effort a “miracle.”

It is a "miracle" how fast the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were able to find the demented shooter and stop him from even more killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

It’s not entirely clear what Trump aimed to achieve with the tweet. It may have been attempt to clarify that his remark calling the shooting a “miracle” was in reference to the law enforcement.

The President has claimed twice that the law enforcement response to the shooting was quick. However, it took police a little over an hour to breach the gunman’s hotel room after they received the first 911 call about the shooting, according to reports from NBC News and Newsweek.

The mass shooting on Sunday night was the deadliest in U.S. history, leaving 59 dead and more than 500 injured. The gunman showered bullets on the crowd at a Las Vegas music festival from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.