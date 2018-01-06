TPM Livewire

Trump Still Insists Mexico Will Pay For The Wall

PIN-IT
06 January 2018- Thurmont MD- U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks at Camp David after holding meetings with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018.Photo Credit: Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA
Pool/Getty Images North America
By Published January 6, 2018 3:12 pm

During a brief press conference at Camp David on Saturday afternoon, flanked by GOP congressional leaders and cabinet secretaries, President Donald Trump insisted that Mexico will pay for a wall along the United States’ southern border.

“I believe that Mexico will pay for the wall. I have a very good relationship with Mexico. As you know, we’re negotiating NAFTA. We’ll see how that goes,” Trump said. “But Mexico will pay. In some form, Mexico will pay for the wall.”

Trump’s comment came as he explained his stance on legislation to restore the protections from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed certain young, undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

The President stressed to reporters that any DACA legislation should include funding for the border wall. He also said that bill should address “chain migration” and the visa lottery program.

“The wall is going to happen, or we’re not going to have DACA,” he said.

The Trump administration has asked for $18 billion over 10 years to expand the border wall. The administration wants to build 316 miles of new barrier and replace or bolster 407 miles of existing barrier with those funds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Still Insists Mexico Will Pay For The Wall about 5 hours ago

During a brief press conference at Camp David on Saturday afternoon, flanked by GOP...

POTUS: I'll Be 'Very' Involved In GOP Primaries But Won't Help Challengers about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he will be heavily involved in...

Trump Says NYT Story On Sessions Recusal Was 'Off' But Won't Elaborate about 6 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a New York Times report that the...

WSJ: SEC Probing Kushner Companies' Use Of EB-5 Visa Program about 8 hours ago

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the Kushner Companies' use of the EB-5...

Twitter Announces It Won't Block World Leaders' Tweets about 9 hours ago

Twitter on Friday announced that it will not block world leaders or remove their...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.