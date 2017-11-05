Trump: ‘May God Be’ With Those Affected By Texas Church Shooting

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “monitoring the situation” at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman opened fire and killed multiple people.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump tweeted. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt on Sunday told the Wilson County News that the killer was “taken down,” and multiple people were killed and multiple people were injured.