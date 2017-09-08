TPM Livewire

Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Resort Ordered To Evacuate As Irma Barrels Toward Florida

Lynne Sladky/AP
By Published September 8, 2017 9:58 am

The islands and low-lying parts of Palm Beach County in Florida were ordered to evacuate Friday because of Hurricane Irma, an area that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

More than 100,000 Palm Beach residents were told to evacuate Friday, the Miami Herald reported. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and several other counties are under mandatory evacuation. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in south Florida on Saturday.

Several of Trump’s properties may be impacted by Hurricane Irma. Mar-a-Lago, which Trump has repeatedly visited since becoming President, is located just off the ocean in Palm Beach.

The President also owns three golf courses in the counties that have been forced to evacuate and an 11-bedroom mansion in St. Martin, which experienced widespread devastation when Irma hit the island earlier this week.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma,” a Trump Organization spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. “Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
