Trump Rails Against The Media In Friendly Interview With Fox’s Lou Dobbs

By Published October 26, 2017 7:26 am

During an interview with Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs that aired Wednesday night, President Donald Trump spent several minutes complaining about news coverage of his presidency and bashing the media.

Trump’s rant came after Dobbs told the President that he was one of the most “reviled” presidents, but also one of the most “loved and respected.”

“How does that feel?” Dobbs asked.

In response, Trump lamented that he was “treated unfairly” by the media during the campaign, but that it “got much worse” after he was elected.

“They put on stories that are so false, they have so-called sources that in my opinion don’t exist,” he said. “They make it up. It is so dishonest. It is so fake.”

Trump then claimed credit for the phrase “fake news,” a term first used to describe incorrect news published on social media during the 2016 election, which was then appropriated by Trump when he took office.

“I’ve really started this whole fake news thing,” Trump told Dobbs. “What could be more fake than CBS and NBC and ABC and CNN when you look at some of these stories?”

The President then touted his ability to fight back against news coverage, claiming that he convinces his social media followers that news stories are false.

“At least I can put out the truth and put out the real word. And people agree,” he said. “If you look at it from the day I started running to now, I’m so proud I have been able to convince people how fake it is, because it has taken a nosedive. Except for your show and Sean and a few of them.”

Dobbs ended the interview after Trump’s “fake news” rant by praising the President.

“You are everything as advertised when you ran for president and I appreciate everything you are doing,” Dobbs told Trump.

Watch part of the interview via the Fox Business Network:

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
